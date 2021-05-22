HC Advisors LLC Invests $681,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 15,474,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.