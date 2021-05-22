HC Advisors LLC Acquires 2,479 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 13.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.74. 146,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,643. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

