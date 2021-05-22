Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Hayward stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. 256,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

