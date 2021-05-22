Hashgard Market Cap Achieves $2.33 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $138,468.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00850801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

