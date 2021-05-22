Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $148.80. 666,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.38 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.