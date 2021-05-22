Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,221 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $240.21. The company had a trading volume of 470,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,985. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

