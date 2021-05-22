Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 11,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $159.58. 1,082,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,270. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

