Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,966 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,648. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

