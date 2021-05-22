Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Truist boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

