Harold James Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Stock

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Senior Officer Harold James Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,792.

Cymat Technologies stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. 85,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,334. Cymat Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$43.33 million and a PE ratio of -65.38.

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.