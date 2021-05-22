Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,590. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

