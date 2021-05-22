Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

