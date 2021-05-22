Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:HBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,223. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

