Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,026 shares.The stock last traded at $120.12 and had previously closed at $114.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

