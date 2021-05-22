GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 8.2% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 11,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,427,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

