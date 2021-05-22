Gs Investments Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 635,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.