Gs Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 442.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,373. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

