Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

