Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.