Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) vs. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.1% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grow Capital and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% Computer Task Group 2.03% 10.60% 4.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 9.89 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.40 $4.13 million $0.40 25.35

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. The company provides IT and other staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was Incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

