Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $138,707.81 and $626.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

