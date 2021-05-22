Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 10,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Grid Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.