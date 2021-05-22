Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,083. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.