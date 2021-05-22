GreenPower (GRN) Price Up 8.4% This Week

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. GreenPower has a market cap of $92.22 million and $46,456.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00189288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003780 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00848440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

