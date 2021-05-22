Governor DAO Price Down 57.9% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $204,948.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00388320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00205164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00884427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,777 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

