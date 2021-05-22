Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 220 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

