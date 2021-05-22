Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 2,016,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,729. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

