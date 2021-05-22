Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $8.88 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

