GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Purchases 195,108 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 195,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,069. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

