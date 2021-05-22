Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 46,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,481. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

