GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $310,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,669,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,577. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

