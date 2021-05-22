GNY Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $157.94 million and $349,317.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00854148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

