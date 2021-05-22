Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.84. 252,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,433. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $130.92 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average of $209.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

