Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.84. 252,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. Globant has a 1-year low of $130.92 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

