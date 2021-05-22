Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.60. 1,894,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.