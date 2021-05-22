GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,333.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,337.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

