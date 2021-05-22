Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

