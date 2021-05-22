Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,216 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,033,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,430. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.