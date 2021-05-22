Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.34. 1,179,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average of $254.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.