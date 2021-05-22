Girard Partners LTD. Has $318,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.