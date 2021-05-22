Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 455.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,684 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL opened at $34.89 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.