Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.75.

GEI stock opened at C$23.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.37.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

