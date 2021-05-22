Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,357,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,650. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

