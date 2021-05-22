Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$260 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE GENI traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,429. Genius Sports has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.45.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

