Genetron (GTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

Shares of GTH opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

