General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in General Motors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Motors by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 15,150,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,126,619. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

