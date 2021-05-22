General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Argus

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Argus from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,126,619. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

