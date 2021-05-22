GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.28, but opened at $73.82. GDS shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 11,986 shares.

The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.