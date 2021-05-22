GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 2,442,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

