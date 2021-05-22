Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. Garmin has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Garmin by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

